A car fire closed northbound lanes of I-75 in Alachua

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Northbound lanes of I-75 were closed after a vehicle fire erupted in Alachua.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews and Alachua Police officers responded to the burning vehicle around 3:30 p.m. June 23rd.

Crews were able to put out the fire and all northbound lanes were then reopened by about 4 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

