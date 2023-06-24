A car fire closed northbound lanes of I-75 in Alachua
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Northbound lanes of I-75 were closed after a vehicle fire erupted in Alachua.
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews and Alachua Police officers responded to the burning vehicle around 3:30 p.m. June 23rd.
Crews were able to put out the fire and all northbound lanes were then reopened by about 4 p.m.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
