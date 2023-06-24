A car fire closed northbound lanes of I-75 in Alachua

ACFR responded to a burning vehicle on the northbound lanes of I-75.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Northbound lanes of I-75 were closed after a vehicle fire erupted in Alachua.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews and Alachua Police officers responded to the burning vehicle around 3:30 p.m. June 23rd.

Crews were able to put out the fire and all northbound lanes were then reopened by about 4 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

TRENDING: Starke PD staying put, police chief ballot question looming

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

A body of a man was found in a tent off of SW 13th Street in Gainesville.
Body found in the woods off SW 13th Street in Gainesville
Ocala Fire Rescue responded to an explosion caused by a gas leak on North Pine Avenue.
A gas leak leads to a building exploding, blocking nearby roads
A gas leak leads to a building exploding, blocking nearby roads
Body found in the woods off SW 13th Street in Gainesville