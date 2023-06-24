Gainesville fire crews extinguish house fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crew responded to a house fire in the area on 1500 NE 14th St Friday night.

At around 9 P.M. on Friday, 24 firefighters extinguished the house fire within 25 minutes of arrival. They say the efforts were complicated because a significant amount of the fire was in attic voids. The home suffered extensive damage.

They say no civilian or firefighter injuries resulted from the fire, but six neighbors and four dogs were displaced.

The fire is under investigation to determine its origin and cause.

