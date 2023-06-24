Gainesville native appointed to Children’s Trust of Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a Gainesville native to the Children’s Trust of Alachua County on Friday.

DeSantis appointed Mary Chance, who currently serves on the Florida Education Foundation Board and the statewide advisory council for the Florida Grade-Level Reading Campaign.

She also earned her master’s degree from the University of Florida.

