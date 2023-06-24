Gainesville native appointed to Children’s Trust of Alachua County

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a Gainesville native to the Children’s Trust of Alachua County on Friday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DeSantis appointed Mary Chance, who currently serves on the Florida Education Foundation Board and the statewide advisory council for the Florida Grade-Level Reading Campaign.

She also earned her master’s degree from the University of Florida.

