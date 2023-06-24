A gas leak leads to a building exploding, blocking nearby roads

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to an explosion caused by a gas leak on North Pine Avenue.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Roads were blocked near one business in Ocala after the building exploded due to a gas leak.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue Officials, Jugo Cafe Tropical on North Pine Avenue exploded and caught fire at about 7:30 p.m. on June 23rd.

Officials say no one was found inside the building, and no one was near it at the time of the explosion.

“Thank goodness no one was inside the building. there were no injuries reported. we were here within 2 minutes of getting the call. it’s believed it was a gas explosion,” said Ashley Lopez, Ocala Fire Rescue

Officials say all north and southbound lanes of pine avenue were blocked as they got the fire under control but the road has since reopened.

TRENDING: ‘Not unsual’: Sinkholes continue to develop in Alachua County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

ACFR responded to a burning vehicle on the northbound lanes of I-75.
A car fire closed northbound lanes of I-75 in Alachua
A body of a man was found in a tent off of SW 13th Street in Gainesville.
Body found in the woods off SW 13th Street in Gainesville
A gas leak leads to a building exploding, blocking nearby roads
Body found in the woods off SW 13th Street in Gainesville