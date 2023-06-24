A gas leak leads to a building exploding, blocking nearby roads

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Roads were blocked near one business in Ocala after the building exploded due to a gas leak.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue Officials, Jugo Cafe Tropical on North Pine Avenue exploded and caught fire at about 7:30 p.m. on June 23rd.

Officials say no one was found inside the building, and no one was near it at the time of the explosion.

“Thank goodness no one was inside the building. there were no injuries reported. we were here within 2 minutes of getting the call. it’s believed it was a gas explosion,” said Ashley Lopez, Ocala Fire Rescue

Officials say all north and southbound lanes of pine avenue were blocked as they got the fire under control but the road has since reopened.

