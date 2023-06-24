Governor DeSantis appoints five to Union County Housing Authority

The five appointees include Charles Townsend, Doris Thomas, Donna Jackson, William Thomas, and Susan Worthington.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Butler, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis appointed five people to the Union County Housing Authority on Friday.

The five appointees include Charles Townsend, Doris Thomas, Donna Jackson, William Thomas, and Susan Worthington.

Charles Townsend is a deputy at the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Doris Thomas is a Gator graduate and was once the executive director and housing manager for the Housing Authority.

Donna Jackson was previously the finance director of the New River Public Library Cooperative and the Union County Clerk of the Court.

William Thomas previously served as a city councilman for the City of Lake Butler.

Susan Worthington previously served as a supervisor of accounts receivable in the medical field.

