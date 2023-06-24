Lake City and Columbia County Historical Museum re-opens after first step of renovations

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City and Columbia County Historical Museum still has a ways to go as it undergoes renovation.

However, they stopped to celebrate their first step with a kid’s day to celebrate its re-opening.

“We needed to get the inside painted,” said the museum’s vice president, Sean McMahon. “We had some new exhibits--the exhibits had gotten a little bit tired, we wanted to freshen them up and get people interested in what we’re doing and put some new things up for people to see.”

One of the new exhibits is a tribute to Columbia County residents who have served in the United States Military.

The museum also updated its exhibit about the history of the Civil War in Columbia County.

“Well,” said museum president, Kim Estergren, “we have a lot of new people moving in and they like to know the history, especially the history of the house...This house (was built in) 1880, right? It’s just amazing. I love the house myself.”

The exterior of the museum should be getting an update soon as well.

McMahon and Estergren of the museum told me the next step of renovations is to freshen up the outside and paint it a flashy new color.

