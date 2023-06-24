Ocala Drive-In shuts down due to floods on property

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A popular business in Ocala is trying to stay afloat while facing daily storms.

John Watzke owns one of the few drive-in theaters left in Florida, the Ocala Drive-In. Parts of the property are underwater after receiving several inches of rain every day.

“This came so fast there was nothing you can do,” said Watzke.

He thought customers would be rolling back in by this weekend.

“I figured we had the water pretty much under control,” said Watzke. “It was pretty much that first row of orange poles up there cause we had dug out a lot of area and was pumping water into the areas and getting fresh sand so it can soak it up.”

Watzke said shutting down was a tough decision he had to make, but a retention pond on his property is absorbing too much water, causing the floods.

“I didn’t have a choice. The rain started coming through and within twenty minutes, the driveway area was full and within an hour most of this was filled,” said Watzke.

Ocala residents also struggled to keep the water away. One woman said the rain has been tearing away at the rock on her property, so she took extra steps to prevent further disaster.

“In all reality I’m glad that we’re safe,” said Laurianne Fischer. “My heart goes out to people who have lost everything and I feel like I am just now feeling a glimpse of what they’re feeling.”

Other residents told TV20 they will stay home to keep family safe.

“I’ve been trying to stay home a lot cause I have a three-month-old so that’s not really ideal conditions to be driving, especially not with this weather, especially not in Ocala,” said Allysandra Franklin.

Officials in Marion County are continuing to provide resources for residents.

Two sandbag distribution sites will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. They are the Martel Recycling Center and the Belleview Sportsplex.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.