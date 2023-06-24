Ocala man arrested for indecent exposure

Marion County deputies arrested a man on charges of indecent exposure on Wednesday.
Marion County deputies arrested a man on charges of indecent exposure on Wednesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested a man on charges of indecent exposure on Wednesday.

Deputies arrested James Collier, 74, who they say was naked under a street light in a Summerfield neighborhood Wednesday night.

Witnesses told deputies he was touching himself while staring at them. When deputies arrived, they say Collier refused to come outside and called 911 himself.

Collier later admitted to deputies that he went outside to dance in the street.

Collier is charged with indecent exposure.

