Putnam County car crash leaves child dead, three in hospital

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A fatal car crash in Putnam County killed a child and seriously injured three others Saturday morning.

Troopers report that around 6:50 A.M. on Saturday, a vehicle was traveling southbound on US Highway 17 approaching Poor Farm Road.

The driver failed to negotiate a left turn and drove onto the outside unpaved shoulder.

Troopers say the front of the vehicle hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to go airborne. It landed near the tree line and overturned, resulting in two children being ejected from the vehicle.

They say the vehicle impacted several trees and came to a final rest in the wood line.

The driver, 44, and two children, 11 and 13, were transported to various hospitals with serious injuries. One child passenger, 9, was pronounced dead on scene.

