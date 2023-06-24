Putnam County car crash leaves child dead, three in hospital

Troopers say the front of the vehicle hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to go airborne.
Troopers say the front of the vehicle hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to go airborne.(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A fatal car crash in Putnam County killed a child and seriously injured three others Saturday morning.

Troopers report that around 6:50 A.M. on Saturday, a vehicle was traveling southbound on US Highway 17 approaching Poor Farm Road.

The driver failed to negotiate a left turn and drove onto the outside unpaved shoulder.

Troopers say the front of the vehicle hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to go airborne. It landed near the tree line and overturned, resulting in two children being ejected from the vehicle.

They say the vehicle impacted several trees and came to a final rest in the wood line.

The driver, 44, and two children, 11 and 13, were transported to various hospitals with serious injuries. One child passenger, 9, was pronounced dead on scene.

TRENDING: Ocala Drive-In shuts down due to floods on property

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a Gainesville native to the Children’s Trust of Alachua County...
Gainesville native appointed to Children’s Trust of Alachua County
Gainesville native appointed to Children’s Trust of Alachua County
The five appointees include Charles Townsend, Doris Thomas, Donna Jackson, William Thomas, and...
Governor DeSantis appoints five to Union County Housing Authority
Governor DeSantis appoints five to Union County Housing Authority