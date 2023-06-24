Reilly Arts Center unveils new season lineup

Tickets on sale now for organization members
A wide array of musical performances, dance and even comedy is coming to the Reilly Arts Center this upcoming season.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A wide array of musical performances, dance and even comedy is coming to the Reilly Arts Center this upcoming season.

The Reilly Noir Jazz series begins Sept. 1, and popular music from the ‘60s and ‘80s will be featured later in the year.

Members of the organization can purchase tickets now. General public access begins Tuesday.

The full list of events for this season is available on the Reilly Arts Center’s website.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Reilly Arts Center unveils new season lineup
Lake City and Columbia County Historical Museum re-opens after first step of renovations
The exterior of the museum should be getting an update soon as well
Lake City and Columbia County Historical Museum re-opens after first step of renovations
The current building was built in 1856 and only minor renovations have changed it since.
Bethel United Methodist Church in Lake City celebrates bicentennial