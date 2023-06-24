Reilly Arts Center unveils new season lineup

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A wide array of musical performances, dance and even comedy is coming to the Reilly Arts Center this upcoming season.

The Reilly Noir Jazz series begins Sept. 1, and popular music from the ‘60s and ‘80s will be featured later in the year.

Members of the organization can purchase tickets now. General public access begins Tuesday.

The full list of events for this season is available on the Reilly Arts Center’s website.

