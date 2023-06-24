TV20 Sitdown: Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Summer workouts are underway for college basketball programs, which makes this the ideal time to check in with UF men’s coach Todd Golden. The roster for Golden’s second season will have nine new faces as Florida attempts to get back to the NCAA tournament after a two-year absence. TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell gets a feel for Golden’s squad in a one-on-one interview.

(STEVE RUSSELL):

”Well it’s been an interesting off-season for Gator men’s basketballl. Who better to talk about it then the Gator head coach, Todd Golden. Coach, thank you for doing this. Let’s go back to the end of last year, you always have end of year meetings with your players. Sometimes they think they should be in a certain role, and you may have a different opinion. Are those beneficial for you and player when you have those at the end of the season?”

(TODD GOLDEN):

“Absolutely I think it’s imperative to be on the same page with your student athletes, and sometimes guys might think they deserve more opportunty, or to be playing more, and it might not always align with what myself and the staff are feeling. Especially now in the day of the transfer portal with it opening with the timing that it did, it obviously led to people jumping in.”

(STEVE RUSSELL):

“Speaking of that, is the transfer portal now year-round? I know there’s a time where it opens and closes, but is it basically a year-round thing?”

(TODD GOLDEN):

“Obviously, we can’t communicate with any athletes until they enter the portal, so it really is something we think about right after the season. That block of time. It has changed the game with recruiting. It used to be you’d bring freshmen in, and it was a recurring cycle that way, and now the portal has taken over as the most important recruiting preriod of the year”

(STEVE RUSSELL):

“Obviously, a lot of new faces, and Gator fans want to know about them. Tell us about them”

(TODD GOLDEN):

“Well we knew we needed to get bigger, stronger, and faster. That was something really important to us. So we started taking the right steps by signing Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon last fall. Well, Alex signed in the spring but committed over the season. So getting some really athletic, high IQ basketball players in the program from the ground up was important. And we did a good job early in the portal that way, too, getting guys like EJ Jarvis, Micah Handlogten, Tyrese Samuel, they really solidified our frontcourt. Walter Clayton is someone we’re excited to get, a Lake Wales kid we were able to get from Iona will really help us in the backcourt. And obviously keeping and maintaining Riley and Will. Keeping those guys as the centerpiece and nucelus of the program was important for us to continue to build in year two.”

(STEVE RUSSELL):

“Speaking of those two, I’m sure you had conversations about stay or go. Was that a productive conversation with both of them in terms of what they decided to do?”

(TODD GOLDEN):

“Well, they’re both back, so it was definitely productive. I think with Riley, I appreciated his approach and his thought process. He played himself into position where the draft became an option, and he wanted to stay here and continue to build this program, not even test the waters, just come back and get started, which was really huge for us. Will is just another great piece, a guy who was really good for us for the majority of the year, he wanted to continue to build on that as well.”

(STEVE RUSSELL):

“How was it for you in your first year in the SEC?”

(TODD GOLDEN):

“It was a great experience, obviously some ups and downs. We had some moments like beating Tennessee when they were number two in the country. Those were great, then we had other moments where we struggled. We really had to continue to build our mental toughness and physicality to get through those moments. For us, our staff is really excited, we feel like we built a solid foundation in year one, and in year two we’ll continue to build in the right direction.”

(STEVE RUSSELL):

“What are you trying to accomplish in those times you’re with them?”

(TODD GOLDEN):

“To be honest, this is a time of team building for us. We have nine new guys on the roster, we kept Riley, Will, Denzel, and Aleks Szymczyk so those guys have a little experience in the program, but we have nine new guys. We feel like we’ve raised the bar from a talent persepctive, but we feel like making sure these guys play togehter is going to be the key to our success next year, so we’re spending a lot of time trying to build that comdareriee and build that togetherness.”

(STEVE RUSSELL):

“I’m going to ask something totally different here. There is a lot of discussion about how games are officiated, should more fouls be called, or not. Do you like the way games are officiated, do you think there should be any change when it comes to that?”

(TODD GOLDEN):

“You know what, I do’t have much of an issue. I think the officals in the committees addressed something which has been an issue, which is the block-charge call, they’ve chagned that. So I think you’ll see a lot less charge calls being made, and in turn, a lot less charge attempts taken. So I think that will clean things up around the rim, which has been an issue, but other than that, I think our game is pretty good that way. I don’t think it slows us down too much. Our game times are in the 1:45 to 2 hour range, which I think is a pretty good time, so overall, I’m good with it.”

(STEVE RUSSELL):

“Let me ask about schedule making. How do you do that, approach that, when does that start?”

(TODD GOLDEN):

“Its something you start about 12-18 months out. Scheduling is one of the most important and something that’s not thought about a lot in terms of success with programs. You take alook at our schedule last year, we hosted two Final Four teams in the non-conference. We had a pretty tough non-conference schedule. A lot of times you can schedule up too much, or you can schedule down too much where you don’t give yourself an opportunity to build your resume, right? So we do the best we can, with our staff, to get in that middle range where we give ourselves enough opportunities to build a really good at-large profile, while not giving ourselves too many where we feel we can’t build confidence to sustain success. So it is a bit of a moving target, but I feel like we’ll have a more condusive schedule for success this coming year.”

(STEVE RUSSELL):

“What were your impressions of the SEC in your first year?”

(TODD GOLDEN):

“It kind of cemented what I thought going into it. One of the best leagues in America, a very athletic league. We talked about officiating. It’s a hard league to officiate. Not a lot of great shooting, but great athletes who are always crashing the glass. There are always car crashes around the rim on every play. So it puts a little pressure on the officials. But the thing I’ve enjoyed the most being in this league is there is pressure every night, but you can always get another opportunity. There are 18 games in the schedule, 14 of the 18 are quad-one or two opportunities. So in terms of building the resume, those opportunties will be there, and to be the best, you have to play the best. And we get the opportunity to do that.”

(STEVE RUSSELL):

“That team building begins now, as we thank Gator head coach Todd Golden for joining us. Thanks coach, appreciate it.”

(TODD GOLDEN):

“Apreciate you, thanks”

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.