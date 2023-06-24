UF hires Michigan’s Adam Steinberg as men’s tennis coach

The Gators made the NCAA quarters or further four straight times prior to early exit in ‘23
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The UF men’s tennis team has been one of the nation’s most consistent programs over the last few seasons, and claimed its first NCAA title two years ago. When it came to replacing departing head coach Bryan Shelton, Florida knew the job would attract attention.

UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin announced Adam Steinberg as the Gators’ new head coach on Friday, a man who comes to an SEC powerhouse from a Big 10 powerhouse--The University of Michigan.

Steinberg spent nine seasons coaching the Wolverines, and qualified for the NCAA tournament in seven consecutive years, including back-to-back quarterfinal appearances for the first time in program history. His nine-year stretch from 2014-23 stands as the winningest in Wolverines history. Steinberg has spent a total of 32 seasons coaching at the Division I level, including prior stops at Pepperdine, Alabama, and St. John’s. He played collegiate tennis at Penn State.

At Florida, Steinberg has much to live up to. From 2018-2022, The Gators advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals or further every season. UF was knocked out in the first round of this year’s tournament.

