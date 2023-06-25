Bridge tournament at Oak Hammock for Alzheimer’s Longest Day

By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Bridge Club is taking part in a national event to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.

They held a bridge tournament at Oak Hammock in Gainesville today, with two games for people to partake in.

“It’s wonderful for everyone,” said club president, Marianne McIntyre. “It’s a challenging game. I think there are in excess of 63 billion possible combinations of cards, so it requires a lot of logic, a lot of memory and psychology. So it’s excellent for older people to keep their minds active.”

Entry was $20 per pair, including a $10 donation per game.

More than 20 pairs participated and all proceeds raised go directly to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“There are various groups in the country that will have events to support the Alzheimer’s Association,” said McIntyre, “raising money to research Alzheimer’s, and support the care givers of Alzheimer’s patients.”

Organizers say they had already raised $6 thousand when the first game started, and were hoping to raise 10 grand total.

