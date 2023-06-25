Gainesville couple out thousands of dollars after Vantage Travel suddenly goes out of business

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - $14,197.

That’s how much Kim Roane and her husband are out after their trip to Canada with Vantage Deluxe World Travel was suddenly canceled.

That does not include the more than $900 they paid for insurance that did not cover companies going insolvent.

Roane says it took her a week to hear from Vantage, and when she did she was notified all trips through August had been canceled.

“We were scheduled to go to Canada and Boston this fall,” said Roane. “We got notified through an e-mail from Vantage that there was an important message on our “MyPortfolio.” We checked and it said ‘your trip has been canceled.’ No explanation.

“Through investigating all of this,” continued Roane, “and through a complaints website for Vantage, we have found that the company is insolvent. That there are hundreds of people out of thousands and thousands of dollars.”

Roane says they haven’t been made aware exactly why the company has gone down, however...

“The owner’s name is Henry Lewis and he is apparently in a huge lawsuit over personal financial losses right now in Boston,” said Roane.

Roane says one traveler posted in a Facebook group that they did not know their trip was canceled until arriving at the airport.

She also says a quick look showed her that among six people, they were out more than $100 thousand combined.

Now, with the company out of business, there is nobody available to help refund the money.

“As of last Tuesday,” said Roane, “all Vantage employees have been laid off. There is no one answering phones, there is no one scheduling trips...The biggest frustration really is getting hold of them and now that’s not even an availability.”

More than $1 million has been recovered through settlements for Vantage customers.

The Roanes say they do not expect to ever get their money back, but are joining a class-action lawsuit against Vantage to make sure Lewis is held accountable.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.