Gainesville couple out thousands of dollars after Vantage Travel suddenly goes out of business

They are down more than $15 thousand total after their trip was canceled without notice
They are down more than $15 thousand total after their trip was canceled without notice
They are down more than $15 thousand total after their trip was canceled without notice(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - $14,197.

That’s how much Kim Roane and her husband are out after their trip to Canada with Vantage Deluxe World Travel was suddenly canceled.

That does not include the more than $900 they paid for insurance that did not cover companies going insolvent.

Roane says it took her a week to hear from Vantage, and when she did she was notified all trips through August had been canceled.

“We were scheduled to go to Canada and Boston this fall,” said Roane. “We got notified through an e-mail from Vantage that there was an important message on our “MyPortfolio.” We checked and it said ‘your trip has been canceled.’ No explanation.

“Through investigating all of this,” continued Roane, “and through a complaints website for Vantage, we have found that the company is insolvent. That there are hundreds of people out of thousands and thousands of dollars.”

Roane says they haven’t been made aware exactly why the company has gone down, however...

“The owner’s name is Henry Lewis and he is apparently in a huge lawsuit over personal financial losses right now in Boston,” said Roane.

Roane says one traveler posted in a Facebook group that they did not know their trip was canceled until arriving at the airport.

She also says a quick look showed her that among six people, they were out more than $100 thousand combined.

Now, with the company out of business, there is nobody available to help refund the money.

“As of last Tuesday,” said Roane, “all Vantage employees have been laid off. There is no one answering phones, there is no one scheduling trips...The biggest frustration really is getting hold of them and now that’s not even an availability.”

More than $1 million has been recovered through settlements for Vantage customers.

The Roanes say they do not expect to ever get their money back, but are joining a class-action lawsuit against Vantage to make sure Lewis is held accountable.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

One person is dead after being shot at a gas station in Columbia County this afternoon.
One person dead after Columbia County gas station shooting
More than 20 pairs participated and all proceeds raised go directly to the Alzheimer’s...
Bridge tournament at Oak Hammock for Alzheimer’s Longest Day
Morrow wanted to give girls a chance to participate in the equine industry.
Horses N Heroes awarded thousands of dollars from national grant
The club’s president said they made over 500 contacts during the 24-hour event.
Silver Springs Radio Club participates in Amateur Radio Field Day