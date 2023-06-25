Gator baseball team comes up short to begin CWS Finals, falls to LSU 4-3 in 11 innings

OMAHA, Neb. (WCJB) -The Florida baseball team came into the College World Series finals with a ton of momentum and a 3-0 record in Omaha. But against LSU in Saturday’s best-of-three championship series opener, the Gators came up small offensively and now face elimination.

LSU snuck past Florida, 4-3 in 11 innings in Game One on a solo home run by Cade Beloso in the top of the 11th. Both teams are now 53-16 on the year. Florida was out-hit, 11-6 and struck out 20 times at the plate.

For the first time in four College World Series games, Florida did not score first. UF starter Brandon Sproat needed 30 pitches to get out of the top of the first, and the Tigers’ Cade Beloso delivered the first hit and the first RBI of the game, scoring Dylan Crews from second. The Gators trailed, 1-0. Through two innings, Sproat walked three and hit a batter.

The Gators struck out against LSU starter Ty Floyd 17 times in eight innings, including five in the first two innings. Then, Gavin Dugas led off the top of the third with a solo home run off Sproat and the Tigers led, 2-0. Sproat finished with four-plus innings pitched and allowed two earned runs on six hits. He fanned seven Tigers and walked five.

Florida got on the board in the bottom of the third. With runners on second and third and one out, Jac Caglianone hit a sharp grounder that scored Cade Kurland from third. It was Caglianone’s 85th RBI of the season, tying Preston Tucker (2009) for the UF single-season school record.

LSU stranded 10 runners in the first four innings and led only, 2-1. Those missed opportunities enabled Florida to tie the game in the fifth. Ty Evans doubled to lead off the inning and scored on Cade Kurland’s RBI groundout.

In the sixth, Florida took its first lead of the night when BT Riopelle launched a 1-0 pitch to the right field seats, the 18th of Riopelle’s fifth-year season. The Gators went up, 3-2. Floyd was otherwise outstanding on the mound and allowed just five hits and walked one in addition to his 17 strikeouts.

After relieving Sproat with a man on and no outs in the fifth, UF freshman Cade Fisher was stellar. Fisher struck out five Tigers in his first three innings and worked a 1-2-3 seventh to keep it 3-2 Gators. Fisher made a mistake in the eighth, when Tommy White blasted a solo home run, his second dinger in as many games and his 24th of the year to tie it, 3-3. White owns 101 RBI’s on the season.

Hurston Waldrep will start Game Two for the Gators on Sunday at 3 p.m. Waldrep is 3-0 in the NCAA tournament with an ERA of 0.85. This time, he will be pitching to keep Florida’s season alive.

