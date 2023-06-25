Group rallies in Gainesville in favor of abortion access

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in Gainesville met up outside the Alachua County Courthouse to protest state and national abortion laws.

The protest was organized by members of the Gainesville chapter of the National Women’s Liberation Group, the Gainesville Radical Reproduction Rights Network, and Planned Parenthood. The event was planned one year after the supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“It’s nice to have that sense of community and gathering, it really springs the energy up,” said participant Andrea Ditto.

Participants also protested the six-week abortion ban signed into law by the governor back in April. Organizers said they are also fighting for LGBTQ rights and education rights, among other things.

“We also need to have universal programs like child care, health care, affordable housing, that let people have and raise children in safe and healthy environments,” said Laura Blecha, member of the National Women’s Liberation group.

Organizers encouraged participants to sign their petition.

“There is this ballot initiative to get abortion rights on the 2024 ballot,” said Kai Christmas, Regional Organizer with Planned Parenthood. “It launched last month, May 8th, and we’ve already gotten about 300,000 petitions.”

This was a peaceful protest and no counter protesters formed outside of the courthouse. TV20 reached out to pro-life organizations in North Central Florida, but did not hear back.

