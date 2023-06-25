Horses N Heroes awarded thousands of dollars from national grant

Morrow wanted to give girls a chance to participate in the equine industry.
Morrow wanted to give girls a chance to participate in the equine industry.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A mentorship program in Marion Country aimed to help young girls is receiving national help.

22 young girls are enrolled in Horses N Heroes, a nonprofit program that teaches members how to care for and ride horses.

“We work primarily with girls that live in the poverty level and below, but not all,” said founder Mindy Morrow.

Morrow wanted to give girls a chance to participate in the industry. She started the organization in South Florida, but continued the program when she moved to Citra.

“I’ve had multiple horses I don’t think I would have ever had a chance to bond with and communicate with and just be able to ride if I wasn’t out here,” said member Reilan Duvall.

Horses N Heroes is one of 13 programs in the country to receive part of a 128-thousand dollar grant from the U.S. Equestrian Opportunity Fund.

Morrow said the money will go towards maintenance and horse care.

“We didn’t get it last year, but applied again this year,” said Morrow. “We’re really fortunate to be one of those 13 throughout the country and the only one in the state of Florida.”

Members are excited to continue their program and learn more about the equine industry.

“I really like being around the horses and riding, the experience is absolutely amazing,” said Legacy Langley.

The girls can stay enrolled in the program until they graduate high school. One senior is excited to pass on her wisdom to younger members.

“I have a lot of experience and I’m able to help them a lot, show them the ropes,” said Shiloe Duvall. “Pretty much do what the older girls did for me when I was their age.”

Morrow said all of her horses are rescues or retired show horses, so the money will help provide an unforgettable experience.

