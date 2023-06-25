One person dead after Columbia County gas station shooting

One person is dead after being shot at a gas station in Columbia County this afternoon.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after being shot at a gas station in Columbia County this afternoon.

Deputies believe they have caught the shooter.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happening at Chevron off of U.S. Highway 441 and I-10 around 1 P.M.

An hour after the shooting, deputies announced the shooter was caught and that there is no active threat to the public.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.

