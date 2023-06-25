Silver Springs Radio Club participates in Amateur Radio Field Day

By Emma Delamo
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Silver Springs Radio Club reached out to other operators across the country.

They took part in the Amateur Radio Field Day event, a nationwide exercise meant to showcase how amateur radio works. It began Saturday and carried over to Sunday at the Green Clover Hall on the McPherson Governmental Campus.

The goal of their event was to call as many stations across the U.S. as possible. Participants were given a script, including where they are calling from.

The club’s president said they made over 500 contacts during the 24-hour event.

“Anybody’s welcome to come by. We’ll sit you down with our coach and the coach will show you how to operate the radio and teach you how to make contact and it’s a lot of fun,” said Hayden Kaufman.

Field day happens twice a year. Members said the next event is in winter and they encourage anyone to come try it out.

“Amateur radio is an excellent hobby for especially children. It fits into the STEM education these days, definitely science, technology, and engineering,” said Kaufman.

Kaufman said anyone interested could find more information about their next meeting on their website.

