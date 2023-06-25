UF’s Jac Caglianone passed over for college baseball’s Golden Spikes Award

OMAHA, Neb. (WCJB) -Florida baseball star Jac Caglianone has put together one of the best all-around seasons in Gator history. It was not enough, however, to be voted college baseball’s Golden Spikes Award winner on Sunday. Caglianone, whose Gators are facing LSU in the best-of-three College World Series Finals, was passed over for the top award in the sport, in favor of LSU outfielder Dylan Crews. Tigers’ pitcher Paul Skenes was the other nominee, giving the two teams left in the College World Series all three finalists for the individual award.

Crews is batting .418 with 18 home runs and 69 RBI’s and has reached base in 73 straight games. Caglianone’s candidacy was based on his brilliance at the plate--and on the mound.

As only a sophomore, Caglianone’s 31 home runs are tied for the most in the nation, and his 85 RBI’s have equalled a single-season UF record (Preston Tucker, 2009). He is also batting .322 on the year. As a pitcher, Caglianone is 7-3 with an ERA of 3.68 and 85 strikeouts in 73 and a third innings. He has struggled at the plate in the College World Series, batting just 2-for-17 with one RBI.

Caglianone is the sixth Gator to be a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the first since Brady Singer in 2018. Mike Zunino is the lone Florida player to win the award (2012).

This is the third time in which all three finalists have been from the same conference, and it has been the SEC all three times. In 2015 and 2021, all of the finalists also represented SEC schools.

