Young men learn about Williston resources at Community Empowerment Day

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Williston participated in the first ever Community Empowerment Day.

Several organizations across Levy County attended to provide resources and job opportunities for attendees.

Organizers wanted kids to see there is still time to dream for a successful future.

“For us to put this thing together was more about giving them a second chance,” said Jiwan James. “Just because you didn’t go play professional baseball or you didn’t become this big time rapper or whatever your dreams might have been when you were growing up it’s not too late to step out and do something and make an impact in this environment and go out and get a job.”

Kids participated in basketball and flag football games for prize money and trophies, but organizers said they first got to meet the different businesses and resources.

“They’re always here to empower our community and show them there is a way other than the streets or there’s different ways that people make money,” said organizer Kanesha Carnegie. “We can get them to the greater in life and not settle for the lesser.”

More than 20 organizations showed up to teach guests what their businesses have to offer, such as the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, law firms, and more.

