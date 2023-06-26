Deputies identify victim in deadly gas station shooting in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man shot and killed at a Chevron gas station near Lake City on Sunday afternoon. The suspected gunman is known to law enforcement but the identity is not being released.

Deputies identified the victim as Kendrick Jerry, 47, of Lake City. Due to the ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s office would not clarify why the gunman was detained but not arrested.

“It is tragic to lose any member of our community,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a statement. “We will work diligently to verify all facts in this case and provide answers to the Jerry family.”

Witnesses of the shooting shed some light on the events surrounding the shooting. Vernon Parent stopped in at the Chevron in Lake City on US-441 just north of I-10 on an unsuspecting Sunday afternoon.

A few minutes later, his boss told him to run back over there because a person was shot and killed.

“From my understanding,” said Parent, “it was a dispute over money. One guy stole money off another dude, the other dude followed him into the store. The one gentleman pulled a knife, the other gentleman went out and got a gun and shot him.”

“I just gave a Hail Mary and prayed for the gentlemen.”

The cashier working when it happened did not want to go on camera but did provide a detailed account of what happened.

They said the victim came inside the food mart with blood all over their face, telling the cashier to call 911.

They said deputies arrived quickly, but shortly after the victim collapsed and died.

“There were cops all over,” said Parent. “Forensics, the coroner was here. It was just total chaos. The family was all lined up across the street. It was disarray.”

The shooting comes on the same weekend that Lake City Police reported two other shootings in the city.

“It happens too often anywhere,” said Parent. “I mean, if you’re that mean to shoot somebody, you shouldn’t own a gun.”

The cashier at the Chevron says the shooter stayed on the scene and was taken into custody.

