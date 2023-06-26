Gainesville Police pursuing charges after woman sexually assaulted in parking lot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are pursuing charges against a man they say sexually assaulted a woman.

Eddie Harris, 58, was arrested on Sunday night.

Police say the victim was sleeping in a parking lot next to an electrical outlet where she was charging her phone.

They say Harris stomped on her face before he sexually assaulted her.

Witnesses identified Harris as the attacker.

