Gator “Super Fan” John Ryan hoping UF can keep his championship attendance streak alive

OMAHA, Neb. (WCJB) -UF athletes are used to competing for national titles, and one man has witnessed each big three sports win in person.

Florida alum John Ryan has been in attendance of every championship series or event that the Gator football, men’s basketball, and baseball teams have added to their trophy case. That’s a total of six championships witnessed.

Ryan went to UF from 1983 to 1987 and has been a follower of Gator lore for over 40 years. He was a busy traveler when the football and basketball teams combined for four titles in less than three calendar years. And in 2017, Ryan was in Omaha when the Florida baseball team won its first NCAA title. On Monday, the Gators will be playing for their second against LSU, which would be the seventh Ryan has seen live.

“I have been at basketball games for 20 years and baseball 20 years,” said Ryan. “In 2017, we went on the field afterwards, I talked to the MVP pitcher and everybody. They were saying ‘thank you we appreciate it.’ You can tell it is genuine. For most of these kids, it is the end of their career. They just love the excitement of playing.”

Florida plays the decisive Game Three of the College World Series finals against LSU on Monday at 7 p.m.

