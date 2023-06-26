GRU reduces customer bills as summer heats up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) customers are getting a little relief from high summer energy costs as the utility announces a reduction in the electric fuel adjustment.

Officials with GRU announced the electric fuel adjustment will be reduced from 65 mills to 50 mills starting on July 1. The reduction will save the average residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month $15 on their bill.

The utility is also reducing its purchased gas adjustment, the charge natural gas customers pay for fuel. The average residential customer using 25 therms per month will save $5.

The reductions in electric fuel and purchased gas adjustments are due to a drop in the price to purchase natural gas. Last summer, prices spiked due to factors impacting the natural gas market including the war in Ukraine.

Control over GRU is expected to change in the coming months after the state legislature passed HB 1645. The bill shifts control of the utility from the Gainesville City Commission to a state-appointed board. Lawmakers pointed to the utility’s high debt burden as the reason for the legislation.

City commissioners approved hiring an attorney to advise them on possible legal challenges to the bill.

