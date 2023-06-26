Healthier Tomorrows: HCA health expert discusses strokes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A medical expert from North Florida Hospital explains the symptoms and treatments for strokes.

In TV20′s Healthier Tomorrows series, hear from Dr. Edgardo Cruz-Martinez, the medical director for the stroke program at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital. He explains how deadly strokes are.

“Strokes are actually a very debilitating disease,” explains Dr. Cruz-Martinez. “It is the fifth cause of death in the United States. It affects about 800,000 people in the U.S. on a yearly basis. One stroke every 40 seconds. One person dies of a stroke every 3 minutes and 14 seconds.”

