‘Insufficient evidence’: State attorney keeps manslaughter charge in Ajike Owens case

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Attorney William Gladson will not upgrade the charges against the woman accused of shooting her neighbor, a mother of four, through her front door. The state attorney says there is “insufficient evidence” to charge Susan Lorincz, 58, with second-degree murder.

Lorincz was arrested on June 6 on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, battery, and culpable negligence concerning the death of Ajike “AJ” Owens. Gladson is declining to enhance the charges against Lornicz. Instead, he kept the charge of manslaughter and filed one count of assault against her.

On June 2, Lorincz filed a single shot through her front door striking Owens as she stood next to her 9-year-old son. At the time, Owens was knocking on Lorincz’s door to confront her about an argument between her and the child.

Lorincz was not arrested for several days as the Marion County Sheriff’s Office determined if the shooting was justified under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law. The family of the victim and community members have called for Lorincz to be charged with second-degree murder.

Gladson released a statement justifying his decision to stick with the charge of manslaughter. He explains for second-degree murder, the state must prove Lorincz had “a depraved mind toward the victim at the time of the killing.” He says not enough evidence exists to prove the mindset of the suspect during the shooting.

“My obligation as the state attorney is to follow the law in each case that I prosecute,” explained Gladson in a statement. “I did so in this case, and while some may not agree with that decision, I can assure you that the decision was thoughtful and made without consideration of any factors other than the specific facts of this terrible crime. Simply stated, my obligation is to follow the law. Understandably, emotions run high, particularly with senseless, violent crimes. However, I cannot allow any decision to be influenced by public sentiment, angry phone calls, or further threats of violence, as I have received in this case.”

Regina Pines, 31, of Gainesville was arrested last Thursday after she allegedly threatened the state attorney during a phone call.

Gladson also explained his reason for not filing counts of misdemeanor culpable negligence, assault, and battery. Testimony from the victim’s son after the arrest indicates Lorincz did not hit the child with the skate she threw. Lorincz was also unaware the child was standing next to his mother when she shot through the door.

Lorincz is being held on a $154,000 bond at the Marion County Jail.

