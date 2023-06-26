Insurance expert give advice to homeowners preparing for severe weather

YOUR LOCAL STATION Fla. (WCJB) -As severe storms continue to make landfall across the state, an insurance expert is advising homeowners on what to do if they are affected.

Flooding took over many homes in North Central Florida leaving many people affected by the damage. Public adjuster and Founder of Elite Resolutions Vince Perri is advising homeowners to take action before a storm occurs.

“Taking a look at your policy making sure they have proper coverage,” said Perri. “In regards of just looking at your home, I say at least once a year, making sure that all the necessary repairs have been done if there are no serious damages going on and that your home is sort of protected and ready to go.”

Unlike an insurance adjuster, a public adjuster works directly with the homeowner. They come in to do the leg work of filing a claim after the damage is already done.

“We represent the homeowner, the policy holder, and helping what I just said. Gathering documentation, protecting the home, putting an estimate together, negotiating on your behave, and following up with your insurance claim and making sure that claim gets paid the way it’s supposed to.”

In his 13-year career, Perri says these are common mistakes people make.

“Not documenting your loss as soon as it happens. If it’s possible, as soon as a loss occurs or any clean up goes on, taking photos of the damage, taking photos of the water on the floor, the hole in your roof, or the shingles on the floor as you walk outside.”

With severe weather common during the summer months here in Florida, Perri said the two most important things for homeowners to do is to protect their homes and keep an updated policy.

If your home was affected by recent weather conditions, contact Vince Perri on his website.

