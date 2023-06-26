Junior Golfers Compete in Local Golf Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Young golfers from around north central Florida brave the heat and humidity Monday afternoon in Gainesville. The golf tournament was held by the Gainesville Junior Golf Tour. It featured competitors at the 16-18 age level, down to the youngest age group featuring 7-9 year olds.

The youngest played nine holes of golf, older competitors played the normal eighteen holes.

Monday’s tournament fielded about fifty competitors.

“Its a pretty nice course, the greens are kind of slow today, but the course was still good, I liked it, its a pretty good challenge, yeah, its a good course overall”, said Charlie Yatsko, a competitor in the 12-14 age bracket.

Monday’s tournament was held at the Ironwood Golf Course in Gainesville. Future tournaments will be held at Hawkstone Country Club and the Mark Bostick UF campus course.

“So we have our mix of skill sets, so we have a lot of our more advanced golfers yesterday on the eighteen hole groups and our golfers who are just beginning and they’ll play nine holes, so it’s a good way for you to kind of compete with a group of players who more might meet your skill set”, said Graham Jackson, Tour Director of the Junior Golfers Association.

“It’s a nice introductory tour, so we have guys that are really experienced or some guys that are just being introduced to golf so its a range of skills. Its really good to see them all grow”, also said Jackson.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.