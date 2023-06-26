Marion County firefighters put out car fire on I-75

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The cause of a vehicle is under investigation after Marion County Fire Rescue crews put out a fire on Interstate 75 on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters say a passerby on I-75 near the Dunnellon exit called 911 around 2:15 p.m. to report a car on fire. When crews arrived, they found fire consuming half of a Hyundai Sonata.

Crews used firehose to put out the blaze. It was called under control about half an hour later.

No one was hurt in the fire.

