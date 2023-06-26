Nurse foils carjacking attempt

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
HCA Florida North Florida Hospital(HCA)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A 38-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning for an attempted carjacking.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say Deontay Richardson was charged with attempted carjacking after his victim, an HCA North Florida nurse, resisted. The target told deputies she walked out to her car around 3:00 a.m. to eat during her break.

She said Richardson told her he had a gun and demanded that she open to door to her car. Deputies say the woman yelled at him to go away as she pressed her car horn.

Richardson then left and was arrested about 10 blocks away.

