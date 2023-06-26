Russell Report: Florida takes on LSU in College World Series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators baseball team takes on LSU in the winner-takes-all matchup for the College World Series on Monday at 7 p.m. They earned game three with Sunday’s victory against the Tigers.

Just hours before the game, TV20 Sports Director Kevin Wells sat down with TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell how to share their thoughts about where the team stands.

Steve Russell offers his take before the big game, in the Russell Report:

“Maybe it’s fitting the Gator baseball season should come down to this, one last game, one last winner take all match up to determine college baseball’s national championship Monday. It’s been great to watch so far, as two SEC and national heavyweight baseball power programs compete at the sport’s grandest venue, Omaha.

After losing game one in heartbreaking fashion and facing elimination, the Gators picked themselves off the deck to force this winner-take-all game Monday with a gutsy win Sunday. Now, it’s all hands on deck for both teams. The big question facing LSU is whether or not to use stud pitcher Paul Skenes at all after throwing 120 or so pitches in each of his last two starts. He might end up being the first overall player taken in the MLB draft but my hunch is if the Tigers need 3 or 6 outs to close out the game, you will see him get the call despite short rest.

And before this game gets played, I think we need to look back at this team and know it has been one memorable year of Gator baseball, regardless of what happens. Of course, winning a national title would be the ultimate, but wasn’t it fun to watch this team play all year at a beautiful Condron Ballpark? This group was easy to like because of the way it played on the field but also because of what it was off the field. This group is close, they pull for each other, and the makeup of this team is terrific. When Coach Kevin O’Sullivan pulled starters from the lineup during the year like Colby Halter, Ty Evans, and Michael Robertson, they didn’t sulk; they kept themselves ready to play and they came back in sometimes different roles to help the team win down the stretch, contributing in any way they could. Believe me, that doesn’t always happen.

You could possibly see several players on this team become big leaguers and certainly, Hurston Waldrep, Brandon Sproat, Josh Rivera, and Wyatt Langford will be high draft choices in the upcoming MLB draft. And maybe, the player that epitomizes this group is Langford, a Trenton kid who was lightly recruited and only had four at-bats when he first got here. But he stuck it out, reshaped his body, and became a tremendous hitter. If possible, he’s even better off the field, always available to sign autographs after games and talk with kids and Gator fans win or lose. One guy who won’t be in the draft is catcher BT Riopelle; after Monday night, he’s done playing baseball by his choice. What a fun player to watch. Tough, feisty, a leader. A get-in-your-face dude who is respected in that locker room and who can forget his boom after a big home run.

All I can say now is to enjoy the game. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!”

Sports Scene with Steve Russell airs Monday through Friday on ESPN 98-1 FM and AM 850 WRUF.

