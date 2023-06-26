Two Alachua County firefighters injured battling a blaze at a firewood business

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple agencies battled a fire in West Alachua County that injured two firefighters on Monday afternoon.

Alachua County, High Springs, and Newberry firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at Southern Fuelwood on Newberry Road. Two injured Alachua County Fire Rescue firefighter was pulled from the fire.

The crews worked in defensive mode to try and bring the fire under control.

They are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to wood The business is a commercial firewood business.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.