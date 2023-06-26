Two injured firefighters taken to hospital after battling blaze at firewood business

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple agencies battled a fire at a business in West Alachua County that injured two firefighters on Monday afternoon.

Alachua County, High Springs, and Newberry firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at Southern Fuelwood on Newberry Road around 3:15 p.m. The business is a commercial firewood business.

Officials say a large manufacturing door came off the hinges while the firefighters were making entry into the building hitting two firefighters.

One firefighter has lower leg and rib injuries. The other has lower limb injuries. Both were taken to UF Health Shands. One of the injured firefighters is from Alachua County Fire Rescue and the other is from Newberry Fire Department.

The crews worked in defensive mode spraying the outside of the building. They also had employees move nearby piles of wood to keep the fire from spreading.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.