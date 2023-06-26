The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Christian Jones, the suspect accused of shooting and killing a teenager at the American Legion Post in Gainesville back in 2021, is due in court Tuesday afternoon. Jones is charged with second degree murder for the shooting in July that year. Tuesday’s court appearance is for a case management hearing.

Columbia County Senior Services honor 51 years in the community on Wednesday afternoon. The birthday celebration starts at noon with lunch at the Lifestyle Enrichment Center.

Lake City City Council members workshop ideas on Thursday evening about what to do with the city hall building. This comes after an engineering firm assessed the building’s integrity. It starts at 6 p.m.

Hawthorne’s homecoming festival kicks off Thursday afternoon at Shell Elementary. It’s year 91 of residents honoring the city’s legacy. It’s four days of celebrations.

