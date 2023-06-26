Witnesses describe deadly shooting at Chevron on US-441 in Lake City

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Vernon Parent stopped in at the Chevron in Lake City on US-441 just north of I-10 on an unsuspecting Sunday afternoon.

A few minutes later, his boss told him to run back over there because a person was shot and killed.

“From my understanding,” said Parent, “it was a dispute over money. One guy stole money off another dude, the other dude followed him into the store. The one gentlemen pulled a knife, the other gentlemen went out and got a gun and shot him.

“I just gave a Hail Mary and prayed for the gentlemen.”

The cashier working when it happened did not want to go on camera, but did provide a detailed account of what happened.

They said the victim came inside the food mart with blood all over their face, telling the cashier to call 911.

They said deputies arrived quickly, but shortly after the victim collapsed and died.

“There were cops all over,” said Parent, “forensics, the coroner was here. It was just total chaos. The family was all lined up across the street. It was disarray.”

The shooting comes on the same weekend that Lake City Police reported two other shootings in the city.

“It happens too often anywhere,” said Parent. “I mean, if you’re that mean to shoot somebody, you shouldn’t own a gun.””

Deputies have not released the identity of the victim or the suspect.

The cashier at the Chevron says the shooter stayed on scene and was arrested.

A Facebook post from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was in custody, but deputies would not confirm an arrest has been made.

