YOUR MONEY: Regulating AC at home while on summer vacation

By Kristin Chase
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Kristin Chase sat down with Brett Fiore from Bounds Heating & Air on how to regulate temperatures while out of the house for vacation.

Fiore recommends setting the temperature higher before leaving the house and regulating temperatures from afar through a WIFI thermostat.

If you are needing installation of an AC unit or more information on WIFI thermostats you can reach Bounds Heating & Air at (352) 472-2761.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

YOUR MONEY: Maintaining AC at home while on summer vacation
Insurance expert give advice to homeowners preparing for severe weather
Vince Perri is a public adjuster out of Tampa who is advising homeowners to take action before...
Insurance expert give advice to homeowners preparing for severe weather
Marion County firefighters put out car fire on I-75