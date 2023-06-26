YOUR MONEY: Regulating AC at home while on summer vacation
Published: Jun. 26, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Kristin Chase sat down with Brett Fiore from Bounds Heating & Air on how to regulate temperatures while out of the house for vacation.
Fiore recommends setting the temperature higher before leaving the house and regulating temperatures from afar through a WIFI thermostat.
If you are needing installation of an AC unit or more information on WIFI thermostats you can reach Bounds Heating & Air at (352) 472-2761.
