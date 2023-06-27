ASO detectives search for man reported for sexual battery

Detectives located video surveillance that depicts the suspect in this incident as well as his vehicle.(Alachua County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office detectives are attempting to identify a man reported for sexual battery.

Deputies say they responded to a report of sexual battery last Wednesday morning at the 5300 block of NE Waldo Rd.

Detectives located video surveillance that depicts the suspect in the incident and his vehicle.

They ask if you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect to call Detective Andy Adams at 352-367-4043 or email aadams@alachuasheriff.org.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867 or submit an online tip.

