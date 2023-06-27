CCSO arrests 2 more suspects after body found bound, burned in national forest

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office made additional arrests in the murder of a Lake City man whose body was found bound and burned in the Osceola National Forest.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced charges were filed against Taqulla Clayton, 22, and Tyre’ Taylor, 31, both from Lake City. They are being charged with the murder of Shawn Waldron, 32.

The charges are in addition to the arrest of Robert Lee Jackson in April.

On April 11, Waldron’s body was found in the national forest near Northeast Gum Swamp Road. His body was found bound and severely burned.

Sheriff’s office officials say the investigation is ongoing and there may be additional arrests in the future.

“I want to commend our detectives for their continued efforts and determination in this case,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “We are committed to seeing this case resolved with all parties involved being held accountable.”

Sheriff Mark Hunter announced the arrest of Robert Lee Jackson, 25, on a warrant in Jacksonville. He is accused of killing Shawn Waldron, 32, of Lake City.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.