City of Alachua approves solar farm, cost redacted

Solar Panels (gfx)
Solar Panels (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another solar farm is coming to North Central Florida, but the cost to taxpayers is not in the sunlight.

Alachua City commissioners voted four to zero to move forward with the proposed solar farm during a meeting on Monday night. Commissioner Shirley Green Brown was absent.

Mayor Gib Coeper says the solar farm will be built on the public works property along U.S. 441.

TRENDING: Two injured firefighters taken to hospital after battling blaze at firewood business

The total cost of the project was redacted from the agenda. City staff members are working to find out when construction will start.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have not identified the suspect, but obtained video and photos...
FHP Troopers searching for Columbia County semi truck tire slasher
Gainesville man arrested on counts of battery and assault
ASO detectives search for man reported for sexual battery
Booking photos for Taquilla Clayton and Tyre' Taylor
CCSO arrests 2 more suspects after body found bound, burned in national forest