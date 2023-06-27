City of Alachua approves solar farm, cost redacted

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another solar farm is coming to North Central Florida, but the cost to taxpayers is not in the sunlight.

Alachua City commissioners voted four to zero to move forward with the proposed solar farm during a meeting on Monday night. Commissioner Shirley Green Brown was absent.

Mayor Gib Coeper says the solar farm will be built on the public works property along U.S. 441.

The total cost of the project was redacted from the agenda. City staff members are working to find out when construction will start.

