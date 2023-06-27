Commissioners criticize UF Health for moving groundbreaking event virtual

The in-person groundbreaking was moved to a virtual event due to a forecast of bad weather
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A week after a groundbreaking was held for a new urgent care facility in East Gainesville, Alachua County commissioners are harshly criticizing the way UF Health handled the event.

The in-person groundbreaking was moved to a virtual event due to a forecast of bad weather. Commissioners Anna Prizzia and Ken Cornell are unhappy with the way the event for the health clinic in East Gainesville was handled.

RELATED: Gainesville city leaders and UF Health mark new clinic with virtual meeting

Prizzia says she is disappointed the public wasn’t able to participate in the event. She says she wants the public to know county commissioners had nothing to do with the decision.

Cornell expressed similar feelings and says he wants to plan a future event to include residents to celebrate the progress of the clinic.

The virtual event was not open to the public. Speakers included UF Health’s chief diversity officer and vice president of health affairs.

Mayor Harvey Ward and Commissioner Prizzia were also online.

On Facebook, Ward states UF Health made the wise decision to pivot the ceremony online due to the weather.

In a statement, UF Health officials agree the weather that day was too dangerous to bring residents out to a construction site and they are exploring future celebrations.

“As a health care provider, UF Health’s first concern always is for the health and safety of our community. The decision to change the groundbreaking to a virtual event was made the afternoon prior to the event due to the forecast that called for strong thunderstorms that morning. Our concerns about the site conditions were also amplified due to the area being a construction zone and having had a significant amount of rain in the previous 24 hours. We are committed to ongoing conversations with the community about the project and are exploring options for future celebratory events at key milestones.”

UF Health statement

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

Fans welcome Florida Gators home after College World Series
MCSO: Woman arrested after assault with scooter
Commissioners criticize UF Health for moving groundbreaking event virtual
Ocala pastry chef places top 3 in Food Network baking competition