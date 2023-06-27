Commissioners criticize UF Health for moving groundbreaking event virtual

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A week after a groundbreaking was held for a new urgent care facility in East Gainesville, Alachua County commissioners are harshly criticizing the way UF Health handled the event.

The in-person groundbreaking was moved to a virtual event due to a forecast of bad weather. Commissioners Anna Prizzia and Ken Cornell are unhappy with the way the event for the health clinic in East Gainesville was handled.

RELATED: Gainesville city leaders and UF Health mark new clinic with virtual meeting

Prizzia says she is disappointed the public wasn’t able to participate in the event. She says she wants the public to know county commissioners had nothing to do with the decision.

Cornell expressed similar feelings and says he wants to plan a future event to include residents to celebrate the progress of the clinic.

The virtual event was not open to the public. Speakers included UF Health’s chief diversity officer and vice president of health affairs.

Mayor Harvey Ward and Commissioner Prizzia were also online.

On Facebook, Ward states UF Health made the wise decision to pivot the ceremony online due to the weather.

In a statement, UF Health officials agree the weather that day was too dangerous to bring residents out to a construction site and they are exploring future celebrations.

“As a health care provider, UF Health’s first concern always is for the health and safety of our community. The decision to change the groundbreaking to a virtual event was made the afternoon prior to the event due to the forecast that called for strong thunderstorms that morning. Our concerns about the site conditions were also amplified due to the area being a construction zone and having had a significant amount of rain in the previous 24 hours. We are committed to ongoing conversations with the community about the project and are exploring options for future celebratory events at key milestones.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.