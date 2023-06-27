Deputies ask Alachua County residents to register security, doorbell cameras

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is asking members of the public to register for a program that lets the agency know who has security cameras and where.

Deputies say by registering your camera, investigators will know who to request video from if a crime happens near a registered camera.

Investigators can request footage from a camera’s owner online. The deputies do not have access to the camera’s video without permission and cannot live stream the video.

Register a camera here.

