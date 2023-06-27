Fans welcome Florida Gators home after College Word Series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators return to Gainesville on Tuesday afternoon and fans celebrate the team’s success in the College World Series.

Fans were welcomed to meet the team at the Condron Ballpark at 4:35 p.m. after they land at the Gainesville Regional Airport at 3:35 p.m.

The team made it to the final game of the series in Omaha. In the final of three games, Florida lost to LSU 18 to 4.

Six-run second inning, four-run fourth doom Gators in decisive matchup as the Tigers deny the Gators their second title.

