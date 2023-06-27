FHP Troopers searching for Columbia County semi truck tire slasher

A motive remains unclear, but troopers believe the suspect is a former truck driver with a grudge
Florida Highway Patrol troopers have not identified the suspect, but obtained video and photos...
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Tahj Lawrence says he’ll have to re-think the way he travels after hearing of a semi truck tire slasher in Columbia County.

“I think that’s crazy that a guy is slashing tires,” said Lawrence. “Just to hear somebody’s slashing tires, that’s one more thing you got to worry about. You already got to worry about somebody breaking in your truck and different stuff like that.

“Some of these guys sleep in their truck,” continued Lawrence, “I don’t, but imagine you’re sleeping in your truck and somebody slashes your tires. What are you supposed to do?”

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have not identified the suspect, but obtained video and photos of him in the act of slashing tires.

Troopers say they have six reported incidents of tire slashing at three main exits, one on I-10, and two on I-75 at US-41 and US-441 in Lake City, and on State Road 47.

Troopers say the cost of tires can be extremely steep for drivers.

“If you got 18 tires and those tires can run anywhere from 300 to 500 dollars a piece,” said FHP Troop B’s public affairs office, Patrick Riordan, “it could get very, very expensive, like to the tune of 10 or 12 thousand dollars.”

Lawrence says the costs go well beyond just replacing tires.

“Not only does it cost money on the truck,” said Lawrence, “but it’s down time, trying to get those repairs. You’re talking thousands of dollars. If you’re late at some of these shipment places, you could lose on a whole load. Thousands of dollars could be missing from this.”

What led to that grudge is the million dollar question.

