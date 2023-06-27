Florida judge refuses to block union dues change

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - A Leon County circuit judge rejected arguments that he should block part of a new law barring public employees from having union dues deducted from their paychecks.

Three unions representing workers in Miami Beach, North Miami Beach, Deerfield Beach, Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach filed a lawsuit last month, after Governor Ron DeSantis signed the law, which the Republican-led Legislature passed during the 2023 session.

It includes preventing dues from being deducted from workers’ paychecks, which forces union members to make separate payments.

Attorney Jason Gonzales, representing the state, says ending automatic dues deductions from paychecks will provide more transparency to workers.

“When the members actually are confronted with checking this box for what they’ve been paying this whole time, they may look at it and decide they don’t want to set up the new thing because now they know more. That may be a good thing, if there is that kind of transparency.”

Jason Gonzalez, Attorney representing State of Florida

The lawsuit argues the measure violates collective-bargaining rights under the Florida Constitution.

Matthew Blumin is an attorney for the AFSCME labor union.

“It means financial strangulation of the union. It threatens the union’s very viability. Just because they might, at some future date, be able to perhaps collect dues from individuals doesn’t change the harm to their constitutional rights that they are experiencing right now.”

Matthew Blumin, Deputy General Counsel, AFSCME

While the law applies to a variety of public-employee unions across the state, unions representing law-enforcement officers, correctional officers, and firefighters are exempted from the restrictions.

Many of the issues in the lawsuit are similar to allegations in a federal lawsuit filed by the Florida Education Association and other teachers unions.

In that case, a federal judge Monday also refused to block the law from taking effect.

