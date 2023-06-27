Gainesville man arrested on counts of battery and assault

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a man on felony charges of battery and assault on Monday.

Officers say Patrick Pelletier, 22, was drinking and hanging out with several people when he became belligerent. When residents asked him to leave, Pelletier threw several liquor bottles inside the residence and left.

Officers say that soon after, Pelletier returned to the residence and banged on the door, screaming to be let inside. They say he smashed the window to the living room from the outside.

They say when the victim told Pelletier to leave again, he forced his way inside and began to batter the victim, punching him multiple times in the face and head.

TRENDING: ASO detectives search for man reported for sexual battery

Officers say Pelletier then tackled the victim into the already smashed window and attempted to escape, but was detained by law enforcement officers.

The victim received a severe laceration to his left elbow that was 3-4 inches long with muscle and tendons showing, and several bruises on his temple and head. He was trauma altered to Shands.

Pelletier is booked at the Alachua County Jail.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.