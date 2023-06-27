Gator baseball team routed by LSU, 18-4 in winner-take-all CWS championship

OMAHA, Neb. (WCJB) -A tremendous Florida Gator baseball season has ended one victory short of the ultimate goal.

No. 2 seed Florida allowed six second inning runs to No. 5 LSU and lost, 18-4 in Monday’s decisive Game Three of the College World Series best-of-three finals. The Tigers broke UF’s day-old CWS record by accumulating 24 hits and denied the Gators their second NCAA title while claiming their seventh all-time. LSU turned the tables on a Florida team that scored 23 unanswered runs in Sunday’s Game Two. LSU scored 11 straight runs in the clincher.

Florida kept some scoring momentum following Sunday’s record-setting 24-run outburst. After Jac Caglianone pitched a scoreless top of the first, Wyatt Langford crushed a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, his third homer of the College World Series and his 21st of the year. Florida led 2-0 on Langford’s sixth straight hit dating back to Game Two.

Caglianone was wild, however. In the top of the second, he allowed two singles, three walks, and hit a batter for the second time in the game and was lifted after an inning and a third with Florida trailing, 3-2.

In what would turn out to be a pivotal second inning, Cade Fisher inherited a bases loaded, one out situation and allowed an RBI single to Tommy White, a sacrifice fly, and an RBI single to Gavin Dugas before getting out of the inning. The Gators trailed 6-2 after the Tigers scored six runs on five hits. Caglianone was responsible for all six runs despite yielding just two hits.

In the bottom of the third, the Gators threatened again, but Josh Rivera struck out looking with runners on second and third and two out. Florida headed to the fourth still trailing by four.

The deficit grew in the fourth off Florida reliever Ryan Slater. LSU scored its seventh run when Jordan Thompson hit a grounder with two out that took a bad hop and eluded UF third baseman Colby Halter. A run scored to make it 7-2. The next batter, No. 8 hitter Josh Pearson, clubbed a two-run homer and LSU led, 9-2. Slater was charged with four earned runs on four hits in one inning of work while facing seven batters. It was 10-2 going into the fifth inning and Florida was being out-hit, 12-2.

Tigers’ pitcher Thatcher Hurd shut the Gators down after the home run by Langford. He did not allow another hit and finished with six innings pitched and struck out nine.

With Hurd out of the game, Ty Evans hit an opposite field solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, his fifth dinger in Omaha to exceed his regular season total of four. The homer was the first base hit by a Gator since the first inning. Cade Kurland added a solo shot in the eighth, but the Tigers continued to blast UF pitching with seven more runs in the eighth and ninth for the final margin. Dylan Crews, Tommy White, and Brayden Jobert all tallied four hits for LSU.

Florida was looking to win the third NCAA crown for the university in the last four weeks. Previously, the men’s golf team and men’s outdoor track and field team captured titles this spring. The loss also prevented Florida from becoming the first school to win multiple national championships in football, men’s basketball, and baseball.

The program achieved several milestones this season. The Gators set all-time records in both wins (54) and home runs (146), including 33 from national home run champion Caglianone. And in reaching the College World Series, Florida returned to Omaha for the first time since 2018, re-affirming its status as one of the top teams in the country. This time, it was good enough for an NCAA runner-up finish.

