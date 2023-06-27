Lake City Fire Department re-opens their second fire station

Members of the Lake City Fire Department celebrated the grand opening of Station 2 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.(Taylor Burr)
By Taylor Burr
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Lake City Fire Department celebrated the grand opening of Station 2 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Dozens of family, friends and community members gathered to celebrate the new station.

After more than 10 years of inactivity, the station is open again. Construction started last year but the original opening was delayed due to global supply chain issues.

The 2.7-million-dollar station will bring the opportunity for faster services on the west side of town. Officials say the station was needed as Lake City grew bigger.

The new fire station is more than 6,000 feet. It includes a day room, kitchen, bunk rooms for all firefighters and support spaces.

At the ceremony, firefighters honored late fire chief Randy Burnham.

Burnham, the former chief of Lake City Fire Department, died from COVID-19 in 2021.

Chief Josh Wehinger, current chief of Lake City Fire Department, said the ribbon cutting ceremony is also to remember Chief Burnham, the mastermind behind station 2.

" Chief Burnham was the mind, the push behind this station. 17 years ago, he was a firefighter here. We saw the transition in closing that station. He had the desire, the vision seeing growth on this side of town, " said Chief Wehinger. " He really was the brainchild behind all of this. He gained the support of the council and community and was able to get this pushed through.”

Response times for people who live on the west side of Lake City are expected to improve from 7 minutes to 2 minutes.

