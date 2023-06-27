Marion County firefighters and residents walked miles for 2nd annual PTSD event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Firefighters and police from Marion County and Ocala as well as residents are striding through the Florida heat to break the stigma surrounding post-traumatic stress disorder.

They put on their gear and running shoes to walk or run to spread the message that not all wounds are visible. This was for the 2nd annual PTSD awareness walk and run event.

“The significance of this and doing this is to bring awareness to end the stigma of speaking up, speaking out, and saying I might have a problem or a friend might have a problem or a family member might have a problem,” said Organizer Roger Waddell.

Everyone wore teal for the 2.2-mile run at the Mcpherson complex. It represents the 22 veterans per day who take their lives due to PTSD.

In January, Marion county fire rescue lost two firefighters to suicide.

“There are a lot of contributing factors when we are talking specifically about suicide,” said Marion County Fire Rescue Chief James Banta. “It’s not one thing. Unfortunately it’s a tragic act of desperation and anything we can do to prevent that, we are doing that.”

According to the National Center for PTSD, about 13 million american are affected by PTSD each year.”

Former firefighter Tom “Bull” Hill travels across the state helping firefighters and their families cope with the loss of their loved ones. He was diagnosed with PTSD 5 years ago.

“This was caused just by talking with 500 widows of firefighters,” said Hill. “I wasn’t even involved in any traumatic event. And every neuro doctor that I’m working with says it’s all that trauma that you listen too.”

June was recognized as PTSD Awareness Month by the United States Senate.

Organizers say they’ve raised more than $12,000 that will go towards fire rescue support and the Veteran’s Park Foundation to continue to break the stigma.

