Marion County firefighters and residents walked miles for 2nd annual PTSD event

Firefighters walking 2.2 miles in Florida heat for PTSD awareness event
Firefighters walking 2.2 miles in Florida heat for PTSD awareness event(wcjb)
By Alexus Goings
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Firefighters and police from Marion County and Ocala as well as residents are striding through the Florida heat to break the stigma surrounding post-traumatic stress disorder.

They put on their gear and running shoes to walk or run to spread the message that not all wounds are visible. This was for the 2nd annual PTSD awareness walk and run event.

“The significance of this and doing this is to bring awareness to end the stigma of speaking up, speaking out, and saying I might have a problem or a friend might have a problem or a family member might have a problem,” said Organizer Roger Waddell.

Everyone wore teal for the 2.2-mile run at the Mcpherson complex. It represents the 22 veterans per day who take their lives due to PTSD.

In January, Marion county fire rescue lost two firefighters to suicide.

RELATED: Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

“There are a lot of contributing factors when we are talking specifically about suicide,” said Marion County Fire Rescue Chief James Banta. “It’s not one thing. Unfortunately it’s a tragic act of desperation and anything we can do to prevent that, we are doing that.”

According to the National Center for PTSD, about 13 million american are affected by PTSD each year.”

Former firefighter Tom “Bull” Hill travels across the state helping firefighters and their families cope with the loss of their loved ones. He was diagnosed with PTSD 5 years ago.

“This was caused just by talking with 500 widows of firefighters,” said Hill. “I wasn’t even involved in any traumatic event. And every neuro doctor that I’m working with says it’s all that trauma that you listen too.”

June was recognized as PTSD Awareness Month by the United States Senate.

Organizers say they’ve raised more than $12,000 that will go towards fire rescue support and the Veteran’s Park Foundation to continue to break the stigma.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Ring Doorbell camera
Deputies ask Alachua County residents to register security, doorbell cameras
Gainesville Police officers arrested a man on felony charges of battery and assault on Monday.
Gainesville man arrested on counts of battery and assault
Prescribed fire helps reduce the possibility of dangerous wildfire while enhancing land’s...
Prescribed burn conducted at Newnans Lake