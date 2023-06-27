Marion County holds 2nd annual PTSD Awareness Walk/Run event

June 27 is National Teal Out Day, and the community is invited to wear the color during a 2.2 mile walk/run.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County residents are being urged wear teal and come out to the 2nd annual PTSD Awareness Walk and Run event on Tuesday.

The event is to help raise awareness of posttraumatic stress disorder.

June 27 is National Teal Out Day, and the community is invited to wear the color during a 2.2 mile walk/run.

TRENDING: ‘It’s time for change’: Protest in Ocala after formal charges filed in Ajike Owens case

The event will have resources and opportunities for anyone suffering with PTSD

The walk/run will be led by Tom “bull” Hill, a retired firefighter known for walking the entire length of Florida in honor of his fallen firefighter friends.

It will take place at the McPherson Governmental Campus Wellness Trail. It starts at 8:30 am.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

Marion County holds 2nd annual PTSD Awareness Walk/Run event
Witnesses describe deadly shooting at Chevron on US-441 in Lake City
Fire at Southern Fuelwood in Newberry is contained
‘It’s time for change’: Protest in Ocala after formal charges filed in Ajike Owens case