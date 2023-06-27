Marion County holds 2nd annual PTSD Awareness Walk/Run event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County residents are being urged wear teal and come out to the 2nd annual PTSD Awareness Walk and Run event on Tuesday.

The event is to help raise awareness of posttraumatic stress disorder.

June 27 is National Teal Out Day, and the community is invited to wear the color during a 2.2 mile walk/run.

The event will have resources and opportunities for anyone suffering with PTSD

The walk/run will be led by Tom “bull” Hill, a retired firefighter known for walking the entire length of Florida in honor of his fallen firefighter friends.

It will take place at the McPherson Governmental Campus Wellness Trail. It starts at 8:30 am.

